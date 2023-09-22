HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Insider Sells $507,552.28 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $507,552.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Ledger Susan St. sold 5,694 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $150,606.30.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

