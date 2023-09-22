Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWBK

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.