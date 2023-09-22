HCB Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:HCBN)

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.
HCB Financial Stock Performance
HCBN remained flat at $21.80 during midday trading on Friday. 498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887. HCB Financial has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64.
About HCB Financial
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HCB Financial
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for HCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.