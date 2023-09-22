Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $261.57

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.57 ($3.24) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.85). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 233 ($2.89), with a volume of 73,354 shares traded.

Headlam Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52. The company has a market capitalization of £187.39 million, a PE ratio of 966.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 261.37.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Headlam Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

Insider Transactions at Headlam Group

About Headlam Group

In other news, insider Robin George Williams acquired 2,090 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £4,890.60 ($6,057.97). Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.