Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0506 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $14.59 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00033372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,358,054,754 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,258,642,438.221466 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05021156 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $18,033,289.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

