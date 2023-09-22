Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,429,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 578,500 shares.The stock last traded at $30.04 and had previously closed at $29.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.31 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $42,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.