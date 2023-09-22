HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Major Shareholder Sells $45,388,830.40 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,388,830.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,781,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,868,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $35,743,964.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04.

On Monday, September 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12.

HP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $26.77. 6,758,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

