Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.91

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.91 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10.86 ($0.13). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 838,844 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

About Hummingbird Resources

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.40. The firm has a market cap of £67.42 million, a P/E ratio of -164.29 and a beta of 0.64.

(Get Free Report)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.