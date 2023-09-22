IMC Chicago LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,999 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,388,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,543,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 516,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,535. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

