indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 663,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 2,076,219 shares.The stock last traded at $6.79 and had previously closed at $6.22.

INDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 91.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,522 shares in the company, valued at $328,393. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,151,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,700 shares of company stock worth $701,450 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

