INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Down 2.2%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as €20.45 ($21.76) and last traded at €20.45 ($21.76). Approximately 10,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.90 ($22.23).

INDUS Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.31.

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

