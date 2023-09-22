Insider Buying: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Purchases 1,842 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $111.18. 3,506,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

