Insider Buying: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Acquires 1,250 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.92. 391,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $127.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average is $113.34.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on H shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on H

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $267,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $2,235,000. Archon Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.