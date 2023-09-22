Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires 1,209 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles acquired 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.80) per share, with a total value of £6,637.41 ($8,221.74).
Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 23 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 531 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £122.13 ($151.28).
PayPoint Stock Performance
Shares of LON:PAY traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 553 ($6.85). 22,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 528.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 474.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £401.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,099.00, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.06. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 372.50 ($4.61) and a one year high of GBX 616 ($7.63).
PayPoint Increases Dividend
About PayPoint
PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.
