Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells 14,232 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $249,629.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Asana Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Asana stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $27.14.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. Asana’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
