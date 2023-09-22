Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells 14,232 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $249,629.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Asana Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Asana stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. Asana’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after buying an additional 148,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 163,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 121,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

