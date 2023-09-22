Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Sells 1,333,730 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $35,743,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,662,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,746,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,388,830.40.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04.

On Monday, September 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BRK-A traded down $4,732.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $546,297.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,075 shares.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

