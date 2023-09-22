Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells 5,690 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) EVP Brett Shirk sold 5,690 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $112,036.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,539.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $96,002.40.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Brett Shirk sold 585 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $12,910.95.

On Monday, August 21st, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Brett Shirk sold 10,025 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,562.75.

On Thursday, July 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $126,350.00.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $18.51. 1,807,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,811. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 63.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 886.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

