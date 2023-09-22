Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells 6,423 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $148,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,475.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HashiCorp Stock Down 1.1 %

HCP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 2,019,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,424. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 75,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,597,000 after buying an additional 1,400,042 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

