Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $1,571,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,206,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,153,952.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,645,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,614,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,731,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $1,806,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,882,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,870,950.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.99. 2,258,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after acquiring an additional 210,985 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

