Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 1,934 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50.
Pinterest Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,914,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,478,130. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 85.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
