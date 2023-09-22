Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 1,934 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,914,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,478,130. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 85.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

