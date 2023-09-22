Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 573,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,709. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on SGH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter worth $413,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in SMART Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,041,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in SMART Global by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at $92,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.