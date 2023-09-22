Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CFO Sells 71,242 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. 1,535,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,245. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $41.93.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
