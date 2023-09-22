Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,341,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after buying an additional 590,538 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 561,771 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,362. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

