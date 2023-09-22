Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.44

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 369590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,492 shares of company stock valued at $99,174 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.