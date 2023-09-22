Internet Computer Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $14.27 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00011054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00033480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 506,248,251 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,053,072 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

