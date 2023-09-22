Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.24

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $6.26. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 85,950 shares trading hands.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

