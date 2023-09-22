Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.24

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $6.26. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 85,950 shares trading hands.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
