IOTA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.49 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, IOTA has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $410.95 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000108 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

