IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $412.44 million and $4.27 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003733 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005600 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000113 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

