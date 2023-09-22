iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 326,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,533,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 162,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,614,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.