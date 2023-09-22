iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 88,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,645 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

