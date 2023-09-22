iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,455 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 1.51% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $144,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MTUM traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.11. The stock had a trading volume of 229,897 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.