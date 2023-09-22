iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lifted by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $111,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $103.98. 1,359,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,649. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

