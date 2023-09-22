iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 852,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,930. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

