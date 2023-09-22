iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Increased by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 17.9% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $40,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after acquiring an additional 455,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,968,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.48. The company had a trading volume of 155,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,204. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average of $156.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

