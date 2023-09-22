JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $29.81

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.81, but opened at $30.96. JD.com shares last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 1,473,721 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

JD.com Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

