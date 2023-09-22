John M. Thaeder Sells 500 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) SVP John M. Thaeder sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $22,935.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,014.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artesian Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Artesian Resources stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $44.31. 6,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,384. The company has a market capitalization of $455.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.15. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Artesian Resources by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

