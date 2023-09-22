Joystick Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.16 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00020818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016718 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014490 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,596.82 or 1.00004495 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.