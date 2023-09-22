Kava Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Kava has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $498.53 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 786,550,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,644,936 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

