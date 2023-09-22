Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 512,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 366,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

