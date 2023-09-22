KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Home

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,574 shares of company stock worth $8,399,080. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $218,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.