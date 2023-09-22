KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 83,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,093. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. KB Home has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in KB Home by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.