Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Director Sells $339,840.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Klaviyo Trading Down 1.0 %

Klaviyo stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. 1,802,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,876. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.