KonPay Price Down 26.2% This Week (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and $76,014.15 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KonPay

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

