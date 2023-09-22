Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading Up 4.5%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 122,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 197,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Kraken Robotics Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$94.81 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.51.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

