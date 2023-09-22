Landmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $42.60. 293,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

