Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $33,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,235,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.77.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.45. 20,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.49 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.