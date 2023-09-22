LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading Down 5.8%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €24.74 ($26.32) and last traded at €24.92 ($26.51). Approximately 941,495 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.45 ($28.14).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

