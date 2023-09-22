LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.05. LG Display shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 22,975 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut LG Display from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

LG Display Trading Up 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. LG Display had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LG Display by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 596,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 101,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth $2,736,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 390,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 120,348 shares in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

