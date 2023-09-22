LifeSteps Financial Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after acquiring an additional 395,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,136 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $235.75. 288,249 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.71 and a 200 day moving average of $237.72.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

