Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 4.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,426,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.69. The stock had a trading volume of 178,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.90. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $393.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

